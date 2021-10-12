UMW student driven to promote reading in Fredericksburg area through bookmobile project

Neighborhoods and organizations can also reserve the bookmobile for events such as birthday parties, block parties and fundraisers.

The Bookmobile Fredericksburg was a summer project for Cobb. Last spring, he sold a car and found himself with some extra money, and he thought, “Let’s do something for the greater good.”

The 1989 Ford ambulance was listed for sale on Facebook marketplace. Cobb bought it and began turning it into a mobile library.

The ambulance had been used as a support vehicle on a racetrack and it was covered with stickers.

“So the first thing I had to do was de-sticker it,” Cobb said. “Then I did a deep clean inside, put down new carpeting, made repairs to the roof and ceiling and installed new shelving.”

Cobb put “a fair amount” of his own savings into the renovation process. To fill the bookmobile, he sought donations of books from the community, both locally and in his hometown of Richmond, and the community came through.

“I’ve got a U-Haul storage unit filled with books, I’ve got a friend’s dorm room filled with books and I have a car filled with books,” Cobb said with a laugh.