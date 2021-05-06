UMW's Class of 2020 gets its commencement ceremony, one year late

Class of 2020 graduate Reannon Mounie said the COVID-19 pandemic robbed her of everything she had been looking forward to her senior year at the University of Mary Washington.
“All of Senior Week, the senior dance, commencement—coronavirus took everything, including all the jobs,” the 23-year-old Fredericksburg native said.
A communications and digital media major, Mounie got a job as digital media manager for a cleaning company last summer, only to lose the job when the company shut down after most of its employees got sick with COVID-19. She was unemployed for six months.
“It seems like every win came with a downside,” Mounie said.
But standing first in a line of graduates in caps and gowns outside the UMW Recreation Field on Sunken Road Thursday morning, Mounie was happy to be getting one thing back from 2020—a proper commencement ceremony.
About 350 Class of 2020 graduates returned to campus this week, a year after earning their degrees, to don regalia and cross the stage in front of their families and friends.
UMW scheduled three outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies for the Class of 2020, after the rapidly changing landscape of the pandemic caused their commencement to be postponed twice last year, and eventually canceled.
That roller coaster left sociology major Ashton Ledbetter, standing near Mounie in line, unsure about whether it was worth it to come back to his alma mater.
“At first, I was done with it,” he said. “I was just tired. But I started thinking about how many people have invested in me, like my grandma. She really wanted to see me walk, and I couldn’t deny her that.”
“So I’m taking it back,” Ledbetter continued.
Though different from the traditional UMW commencement—no lining up along Campus Walk, no professors in full doctoral regalia, no guest speaker—Thursday morning’s 40-minute ceremony had UMW President Troy Paino going “off script” during his remarks to tell graduates, “This is one of the most emotional commencements I’ve ever been at, including those of my daughters.”
“This commencement, while unusual, will be perhaps the most meaningful,” he said. “It will memorialize what you have gone through.”
Lillian Luster, the Class of 2020 treasurer, told her classmates that “the only thing I could feel last year was anger.”
“I was so mad—devastated that my time here was cut short—and the year since has been turbulent,” she said. “But the lesson I’ve learned from last year is that many things can be true at once. I’m still mad, but I’m also proud. I’m so proud of how you all have come together to care for each other.”
Susie Kuliasha, 57, completed UMW’s MBA program last year and said it felt “wonderful” to be finally getting her commencement ceremony.
“I think it’s a real gift that Mary Washington has come together to give us the full experience,” she said.
