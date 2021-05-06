UMW's Class of 2020 gets its commencement ceremony, one year late

That roller coaster left sociology major Ashton Ledbetter, standing near Mounie in line, unsure about whether it was worth it to come back to his alma mater.

“At first, I was done with it,” he said. “I was just tired. But I started thinking about how many people have invested in me, like my grandma. She really wanted to see me walk, and I couldn’t deny her that.”

“So I’m taking it back,” Ledbetter continued.

Though different from the traditional UMW commencement—no lining up along Campus Walk, no professors in full doctoral regalia, no guest speaker—Thursday morning’s 40-minute ceremony had UMW President Troy Paino going “off script” during his remarks to tell graduates, “This is one of the most emotional commencements I’ve ever been at, including those of my daughters.”

“This commencement, while unusual, will be perhaps the most meaningful,” he said. “It will memorialize what you have gone through.”

Lillian Luster, the Class of 2020 treasurer, told her classmates that “the only thing I could feel last year was anger.”