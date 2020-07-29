Starting this Wednesday, July 30, motorists will notice crews working to construct the center of the roundabout at the accident-prone intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Somerset in Orange County.
Weather permitting, drivers will start traveling in the roundabout configuration with signs or flaggers directing vehicles through the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down when approaching the junction and to expect daily flagging operations, according to VDOT.
The speed limit is reduced to 35 miles per hour within the construction limits.
On May 27, construction workers, residents, employees and other motorists in the area escaped injury when a tractor-trailer coming from Madison on Route 231 barreled through the stop sign at the intersection, struck a dump truck and ran into the iconic Somerset Center Store. The store has been a pile of rubble since.
Under a $1.8 million construction contract, Chemung Contracting Corp. is converting the existing two-way stop, high-accident intersection to a single-lane roundabout. Construction will be complete by Dec. 7.
For information, see http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/20-231_roundabout.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.