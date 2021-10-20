Unifying arts, science and creativity, Culpeper festival a success

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carla Jewell, who is herself a music instructor, said arts and science activities are capable of getting people back in touch with reality instead of individuals spending most of their time on phones, tablets and computers.

“The world has changed so much since the pandemic,” she said. “We are trying to make the best of the new normal regarding COVID-19 and human interaction. We need more events like this.”

John Jewell said he is ecstatic about how the event turned out.

“We were able to bring together arts, dance and music under one roof,” he said. “We received so much positive feedback from those who were in attendance. The feedback gained will help us with the organizing of future art festival events.”

Though the day began pleasant, rain became a factor in some of the performances later in the day.

“We didn’t know if we would have to shut things down,” Jewell said. “My proudest moment was when our Rock Lab music students performed in the rain! They exceeded expectations by far, which was astonishing under the circumstances. Seeing all our music students on the big stage was very exciting.”