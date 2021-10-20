Unifying arts, science and creativity, Culpeper festival a success

Creativity and discovery were the order of the day Saturday during Culpeper’s first-ever arts festival.
Hundreds attended the event at Yowell Meadow Park, where more than 20 booths with interactive artistic activities were on hand to encourage visitors to release and be inspired by their inner artist.
Lt. Brittany Jenkins of the Culpeper Police Department came to the event with Gracie, the department’s K-9 Australian Shepherd service dog.
“I would like for the youth to know me for more than just law enforcement,” Jenkins said. “Gracie likes children and we are very excited to be here for the artistic festivities.”
Musical performances delighted listeners for most of the day, with Jewell Tone students performing as well as bands, such as The Fountains and Route-29, Doug Schmidt and the Jewell Tone Music Ukestra & Rock Labs.
John and Carla Jewell, owners of Jewell Tone Music and Art, organized the festival held on Oct. 16 starting at 10 a.m. Many Culpeper residents and those from surrounding counties came to see what it was all about. Jewell Tone Music and Art staff members were on hand to help everything run smoothly.
“We want to inspire creativity to our members of the organization and to the individuals who are attending today’s event,” said Carla Jewell on Saturday. “Our event can help the youth and adults discover talents and help develop a passion for arts, science and music.”
Carla Jewell, who is herself a music instructor, said arts and science activities are capable of getting people back in touch with reality instead of individuals spending most of their time on phones, tablets and computers.
“The world has changed so much since the pandemic,” she said. “We are trying to make the best of the new normal regarding COVID-19 and human interaction. We need more events like this.”
John Jewell said he is ecstatic about how the event turned out.
“We were able to bring together arts, dance and music under one roof,” he said. “We received so much positive feedback from those who were in attendance. The feedback gained will help us with the organizing of future art festival events.”
Though the day began pleasant, rain became a factor in some of the performances later in the day.
“We didn’t know if we would have to shut things down,” Jewell said. “My proudest moment was when our Rock Lab music students performed in the rain! They exceeded expectations by far, which was astonishing under the circumstances. Seeing all our music students on the big stage was very exciting.”
Raffle tickets were being sold throughout the arts and science festival and vendors donated their own company products as part of the raffle prizes. Proceeds from the festival will be contributed toward the Blue & Red Santa project, administered by the Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department. In its fifth year, the project works with the Department of Social Services to identify children in need and help them and their families celebrate the holidays. This year’s goal is to help 150 local children.
Jewell’s business was the primary sponsor of the event, along with the Town of Culpeper, the Emerson Foundation, the Gazafi family, Culpeper Home Services, Xpress Copy, the Country Creamery, Brown/Harries Wealth Management and the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby.
“I am excited about bringing the community together,” Lynda Hammond, another Jewell employee. “It’s important to inspire others to follow their artistic passion and dreams. “This is an annual event which will continue to get bigger and better year after year. I am excited about all the new faces I saw today.”
Jamar Billingsley is a free-lance journalist in Fredericksburg. Reach him at jmbillingsley26@yahoo.com.