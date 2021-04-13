 Skip to main content
Unionville man arrested for felony DUI following reported high-speed pursuit
Unionville man arrested for felony DUI following reported high-speed pursuit

Tyrone Lowe

 OCSO

An Orange County man was charged with felony driving under the influence, third offense in five years, following a reported high-speed pursuit last week.

Around 4:40 p.m. on April 8, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Schienschang observed a red Camaro traveling at a high rate of speed on Constitution Highway (Route 20) in Orange County, according to an OCSO news release.

The driver allegedly passed the deputy traveling at 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated to speeds greater than 100 mph, the release stated.

The driver turned on to Everona Road near Unionville, where the pursuit continued for approximately three miles before the vehicle came to stop at a residence.

The driver was identified as Tyrone Lowe, 48, of Unionville. He was held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

