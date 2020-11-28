United effort for people in need empowers Culpeper

So returning there on Saturday was a little like coming home.

“The church has been so generous, we’re so grateful to them and their willingness to work with us on this,” Skelton said.

Empowering Culpeper would never have left the church venue had it not been for the dramatic increase in the number of people seeking food assistance since the pandemic began.

Between February and March, the number of people who needed help jumped from roughly 150 to nearly 300. Numbers have remained elevated. On Saturday, 200 households were provided with nourishment, with just over 1,000 bags of food.

Empowering Culpeper developed a drive-through, contact-free method of picking up the food, which was less likely to spread the virus, and needed more space than was available in the CMUC parking lot.

Through April, May, June and July, it operated from the Culpeper Sports Complex near Eastern View High School, then moved to Culpeper County High’s parking lot from August through October.

Now, though, with the cold weather months ahead, a different plan had to be developed.