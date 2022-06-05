University of Mary Washington renames campus hub to honor trailblazing dean

A 1981 University of Mary Washington graduate who never ventured far from his alma mater was honored Sunday morning during a ceremony in which the school’s bustling University Center was renamed in his honor.

“Who would anticipate a building being named after them?” asked Cedric Rucker, the university’s associate vice president for student affairs and dean of student life.

“Especially someone who sees themselves as doing the sort of things that one ought to do—working with young individuals in a developmental way,” he said.

Among those gathered at 11 a.m. to honor Rucker at the four-story hub of student activity was Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

Greenlaw, who called Rucker a “true servant leader,” said it’s hard to think about him without smiling, as he usually meets people with arms wide open “ready for a big hug or an encouraging pat on the back.”

“But the positive energy that is Cedric Rucker extends beyond these walls and beyond this campus,” Greenlaw said. “He is an ever-present presence in the city of Fredericksburg, supporting charitable organizations, giving generously of his time to boards and committees and organizations.”

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino said Rucker represents “much of what we all inspire to be,” making the university’s community better in ways that are “immeasurable and eternal.”

“Cedric has embodied the Mary Washington community values for over four decades,” Paino said. “It is now hard to imagine this community without him. He represents much of what we all aspire to be.”

Sabrina Johnson, the university’s vice president for equity and access and chief diversity officer emerita, said she has known Rucker for the 24 years she’s been at the university. Over those years, Johnson collaborated with Rucker to advance social justice, diversity, inclusion and equity for Mary Washington students, faculty and staff.

“But no matter how steep the challenge at any time or how gut-wrenching the emotional toll, Dean Rucker was unwavering in two respects,” Johnson said. “His commitment to the rights of all students, and I say all with capital A-L-L, and his laser-focus on our mission as an institute of higher learning to grow and develop our students.”

Rucker, 62, found out about the center being renamed in his honor at a campus meeting about four months ago, when Rector Heather Crislip announced the university’s plans.

“I started hearing my name,” Rucker said. “It’s like, ‘What in the world is going on here?’ I was stunned.”

Rucker, the first Black student to live in the campus dorms when he came to the school as a freshman in 1977, said he remained the only Black student residing on campus for the next two years.

“It was something that kind of took me by surprise to say the least,” Rucker said. “I knew that I was coming to what was a historically white, historically female institution, but I expected to see some other people of color.”

Rucker, who grew up in Richmond, said after he finished moving into Room 102 in Madison Hall, he gazed out his window onto Ball Circle and watched other students move in. He quickly realized what his world would be like for the next four years.

“I watched the rest of the students move into the building and the other resident halls, and I didn’t see anyone who looked like me. No one,” Rucker said. “It was powerful. It was real.”

Rucker said he spoke to his mother about his new surroundings and she asked him to look back on his many accomplishments in high school and what made him succeed or gave him a sense of belonging or service to his friends and community.

“That’s what I did, I ran for office,” Rucker said. “I ran for publicity chair of class council. And I lost.”

Despite the defeat, Rucker found the campaign had benefited his campus life.

Leading up to that election, Rucker visited every freshman student on campus, introduced himself and explained his platform. He also joined the anthropology club, and worked at the library and at the campus radio station. He said the interaction with other students resulted in him receiving invitations to every student event held on campus.

“I became part of the community and the community became part of me,” Rucker said. “I felt that sense of belonging that initially I thought would be lacking, was not a reality.”

Rucker said when he first came to Mary Washington, he had dreams to become a lawyer because he believed the career and lifestyle would be as adventurous and exciting as portrayed on TV’s “Perry Mason,” but a couple of internships in law changed his mind.

Rucker spoke to a university mentor seeking guidance and direction, and was connected to an academic program in sociology, a discipline Rucker said “helped explain the world” to him.

“I’m an inner-city kid from Richmond,” Rucker said. “I needed answers to why certain disparities existed, the challenges across communities existed and the discipline to help me to understand that.”

He said the mentor also helped him get into a program that allowed him to attend graduate school at the University of Virginia during the summer between his junior and senior years.

After graduating with a degree in sociology in 1981, Rucker returned to Charlottesville as a student and while there, became friends with English faculty member William Elwood, the associate dean of the university’s graduate school of arts and sciences. Elwood later went on to write, direct and produce a 56-minute 1990 documentary titled “The Road to Brown,” which tells the story of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that launched the civil rights movement and also pays tribute to Charles Hamilton Houston, an African American attorney who played a significant role in dismantling Jim Crow laws.

“Bill would take me with him to recruit graduate students when he did graduate student fairs,” Rucker said. “We would spend time in his car having long conversations.”

Just before receiving his graduate degree in 1984, Elwood told Rucker, “He said Cedric, you’re like ‘Mr. U.Va.’ You represent this organization so well, you should stay here.”

A couple of days later, Rucker accepted a position at the university as assistant dean for undergraduate admissions. He held that post for six years, including a leave of absence while enrolled in the university’s Ph.D. program, before taking a position at then-Mary Washington College in 1989.

“That’s how I ended up staying in higher education, because of relationships, because of mentorships,” Rucker said. “Those people opened the doors.”

As an adjunct faculty member for 33 years, Rucker taught sociology to thousands of undergraduate students at UMW and collaborated with colleagues to create courses like Ethnic Studies, designed to bring inclusivity into the classroom.

Rucker said his journey at UMW has been filled with “phenomenal experiences” where he has seen education transform ordinary lives like his own into incredible success stories.

“It’s just so appealing, it’s energizing and that’s why I’ve stayed in higher education for so long,” Rucker said. “There’s nothing quite like that ‘eureka’ moment—those moments where students find themselves, they discover their talents and abilities and you watch them build on those skills.”

Rucker, who officially retires at the end of this month but has already joined the Peace Corps, said 100 years from now, when Mary Washington students see his name on the former University Center and wonder who Cedric Rucker was, he hopes they’ll do some research and find inspiration in his story that helps them succeed.

“We can do things that we can’t even imagine today, but because of opportunities afforded to us by education, experiences, mentors and institutions that can impact individuals in a very positive way, those doors will always remain open,” Rucker said. “Essentially, we can start anywhere, but end up in places which we can’t imagine at the front end of our journeys.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com