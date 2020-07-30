After their series on “COVID-19 in Context” became the University of Mary Washington’s largest course ever, the professors who organized the class held an additional webinar to home in on the local impact of the virus.
Some of the key takeaways included charts about the effectiveness of masks, how long it takes healthy young adults to recover from the disease and what presenter Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District, called one of the “conspiracy theories” about the virus. Some have suggested—wrongly—that the state records a new case every time the same person tests positive.
That’s not the way cases are counted, she told the group.
“I’m glad she clarified how the numbers are reported: not one positive test, but one person who tested positive,” said Keith Mellinger, dean of UMW’s College of Arts and Sciences. “There’s a big difference, and I keep hearing people argue about this point.”
About 270 people participated in the webinar hosted by Mellinger and UMW Professor of Communication Anand Rao. It was designed as an offshoot to their class about COVID-19, which looked at everything from economic impact of the virus to its influence on art. More than 1,900 people in 39 states plus several countries registered for the free classes, according to UMW.
Balmes–John had given a briefing in an earlier class, and the professors wanted to spend more time on the local impact, Rao said.
“From the comments, it appeared that the attendees appreciated the presentation and the opportunity to hear more from our local health district officials,” he said.
One chart from the Centers for Disease Control chipped away at the theory that COVID-19 impacts only the elderly. It showed that 1 in every 5 previously healthy young adults—ages 18 to 34—who got the virus weren’t back to normal health for two to three weeks after testing positive.
“It’s a pretty long time to think about being away from school and work, stuck at home and sick,” Balmes–John said.
Mellinger also said he appreciated a chart that showed two hairstylists who unknowingly had COVID-19 while they cut the hair of 139 people. Everyone wore masks, and none of the clients were infected from the encounters, according to the CDC. No symptoms were reported, and the 67 clients who did get a test had negative results.
That was “a powerful statement about the effectiveness of masks,” he said.
One listener wondered if people who contract COVID-19 are asked if they’ve been wearing face coverings while out in public. Jennifer Shiflett, a nurse manager with the health district, said people are questioned about their activities during the time they’re most infectious—which is two days before they show symptoms—and with whom they’ve had contact.
“More times than not, they know of someone they could have been around, 15 minutes or more” who might have spread the disease to them, she said. “Maybe they were wearing a mask, maybe they were not, but we don’t track the mask-wearing part of it.”
Balmes–John noted some changes the CDC had made in its guidelines as more information has become available. Some employers weren’t allowing workers to return to jobs until they had gotten a negative COVID test, and studies have shown that people tested positive up to three months after they’d recovered. They were no longer contagious, though, she said.
That’s why the CDC changed its guidelines to say it’s safe to end home isolation when at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, there’s no fever for at least 24 hours without medication and other signs of illness are improving. Those who got a positive test but never showed symptoms—and as many as 4 of every 10 people may be in this category—can end home isolation when at least 10 days have passed since the positive test, according to the CDC.
“All of these changes have real impacts on our lives,” Balmes–John said.
Another questioner wondered how people will be able to tell the difference between the seasonal flu and COVID-19 once colder weather arrives. Balmes–John said that she, too, had been thinking about flu season and its impact—especially the fact that people with the most serious cases need the same resources, such as respirators, as those with life-threatening bouts of COVID-19.
She said local health departments will muster a big push to get everyone vaccinated against the flu and hoped that, as people followed precautions about wearing masks and social distancing, the measures might reduce the number of people getting sick by both the flu and the coronavirus.
Mellinger wondered if another surge in cases is inevitable when the seasons change.
From a professional standpoint, Balmes–John said she doesn’t believe “it’s entirely inevitable. Being a little more realistic, I personally do think we’re going to see a surge, based on what we’re seeing so far and what we’re reading.”
MORE >> Health official returns to retirement.
