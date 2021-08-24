Unruly crowd causes Spotsylvania School Board meeting to adjourn after 13 minutes

The board never got to a discussion of the health commissioner's order. The meeting began falling apart when Livingston District representative Kirk Twigg attempted to amend the agenda to add time for public comments.

Comments were not part of the published agenda, which according to state law must be made available to the public at least three working days prior to a public meeting.

At an emergency special meeting held Aug. 11, the board did vote to amend the agenda and allow public comments before it voted to remove a religious exemption to the mask ordinance.

After Twigg made his motion Monday night, Shelley and Battlefield representative Baron Braswell said they heard from constituents after the last meeting who were unhappy with that decision.

"I spoke to a number of people over the last week and they asked about public comments, and I said there would not be public comments," Shelley said. "So because it’s not on the agenda, I do not think public comments would be appropriate, because it was not advertised.

"There are a number of people here, but there are other people who asked about public comments and when they were told there would not be any, they did not attend the meeting."