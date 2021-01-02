Unsung essential workers: Kid Central is 2020 Large Business of the Year

For the past nine months, most employees have been constantly wiping down toys, cleaning, overseeing handwashing and distance among the kids while also making it fun and an active place to be.

“We were kind of learning on the fly how to deal with all this,” said Conner said of shifting gears in March. “My role was as a PE teacher. I kept them in separate groups, clean after every activity. We would do rock climbing, stationary soccer—the kids would stand in one place and the ball would come to them and they would kick it and they couldn’t move. We had to do some really inventive stuff.”

Leadership at Kid Central is experienced and the staff devoted so the childcare faltered not. Conner, a husband and father of two school children, has worked in local human services, both with senior citizens and children, since 2001. For the pandemic, he facilitated a partnership with Culpeper Wellness for use of the Sports & Fitness sites for youth, distanced tennis lessons, funds and supplies.

Kid Central youth can expect activities and games while on site; snacks, homework assistance and in regular years, participation in league sports as well as weekly field trips for swimming or skating, planting gardens and special visits to Smithsonian museums or the National Harbor.