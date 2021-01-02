Unsung essential workers: Kid Central is 2020 Large Business of the Year

Some of the under-noticed heroes of the pandemic are childcare workers: the men and women who get up early and go home late to take care of other people’s kids all the while exposed to a potentially deadly virus and without an option to work from home.
The 60 or so Culpeper Human Services employees who keep Kid Central running before, during and after school for some 300 students, aged birth to 13—and their parents—signify the best in the childcare profession. For dedication in uncertain times, the county childcare program is the 2020 Large Business of the Year, an honor recently bestowed by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.
Considered essential workers in the same tier as doctors, nurses and medics, Kid Central staff operated uninterrupted when the pandemic hit in March and their sites at all six elementary and two middle schools abruptly closed. The program shifted focus to become Culpeper’s critical infrastructure childcare program, setting up at Farmington Elementary School to care for children of hospital staff, healthcare workers, law enforcement, emergency services, health department, doctor’s offices and nursing homes.
“That was a really tough time for Kid Central because we were not able to serve all of our working families. Kid Central operates in all the schools and all the schools were closed,” said Program Manager Rachel Palmer in a recent interview at headquarters in the Galbreath-Marshall Building on Old Fredericksburg Road in the town of Culpeper.
The program’s “normal” weekly attendance of some 600 students was cut in half and then some—and continues to be lower than normal due to limited in-school classes.
Yet the program kept operating with full day care—6:30 a.m.to 6:30 p.m. five days a week —for some 90 local children, at the peak, of top tier essential workers navigating the early days of a pandemic.
The care was offered at no cost in partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools, Palmer said, and with assistance from school staff and teachers. Kid Central staff also mobilized to offer the area’s first drive-thru food distribution for the community at large.
“Definitely there was a need and we were happy to step up,” Palmer said.
Adaptation, a fun environment
Stepping up meant adopting a brand new set of mandated sanitation, distancing and masking guidelines. Children were separated into sibling groups and groups of no more than five with one employee. It was a little strange for youth at first, said Kid Central Sports & Marketing Coordinator Marshall Conner.
“We took some of the scariness away from a scary situation, being able to play and being able to interact and for us to say it’s all good, let me hear what’s going through your head, because a lot of their parents were dealing with some very serious stuff,” he said.
The critical care program ended July 3, at which point Kid Central Summer Camp opened at Yowell Elementary, providing care to more students and running until school opened in its part-virtual format in August. Average daily attendance at combined school sites these days is around 120 children, many whose parents are local teachers.
Local parent Karen Dugger is a Yowell Elementary School specialist whose 8-year-old daughter attended Kid Central while she worked. Felecia Reed-Flowers is team leader at the school.
“Felecia is amazing. My daughter loved it. I would not have been able to do my job without it,” Dugger said. “They absolutely go above and beyond.”
Reed-Flowers gets up at 5:20 a.m. to get to work on time. Her mom helps get her son off to school so she can care for others. Though it’s early, the kids are pretty “with it” when arriving on site for the daily pandemic routine, she said.
“We get there in the morning, wash our hands, we take our temperatures, clock in and we are there early enough to get the temperature book out, ready to receive the kids. They get their temperature checked, wash their hands, can pick a toy and go play,” she said.
The toy gets sprayed with cleaner upon return and allowed to dry for three minutes until released. Reed-Flowers worked the critical infrastructure childcare program at pandemic onset and admitted she was kind of scared about getting infected. A higher calling emerged.
“They are just kids, they just want to play and have fun and not be worried is mommy or daddy coming home, are they going to catch it? We make it a fun environment, let them have fun and they also remember you when they see you out in public, ‘Hey, you took care of me.’ It’s a good feeling,” Reed-Flowers said.
Interestingly, the Culpeper native first started at Kid Central back in 1991 during her last two years at Culpeper County High School. Working there as a teen was fun because she got to be around other kids, Reed-Flowers said. She moved away, eventually returned to her hometown and started working at Kid Central again two years ago.
“Kids are like a blank canvas … the more love and respect you show, the more beautiful the picture will be,” Reed-Flowers said.
Some of the kids are anxious and will repeatedly wash their hands after switching toys.
“That’s fine,” said the childcare site team leader. “But either way we are going to throw some handwashing breaks in there, keeps them calm, wanting to play more.”
Strong leadership, devoted staff
Kid Central staff ranks rise to as high as 100 members with seasonal jobs, including college students working over the summer, local teens learning job skills, janitorial staff, kitchen staff and school teams of caregivers and teachers. Most childcare workers are paid just over minimum wage and with no benefits, as is common across the country, according to Palmer. Yet the responsibility is high.
For the past nine months, most employees have been constantly wiping down toys, cleaning, overseeing handwashing and distance among the kids while also making it fun and an active place to be.
“We were kind of learning on the fly how to deal with all this,” said Conner said of shifting gears in March. “My role was as a PE teacher. I kept them in separate groups, clean after every activity. We would do rock climbing, stationary soccer—the kids would stand in one place and the ball would come to them and they would kick it and they couldn’t move. We had to do some really inventive stuff.”
Leadership at Kid Central is experienced and the staff devoted so the childcare faltered not. Conner, a husband and father of two school children, has worked in local human services, both with senior citizens and children, since 2001. For the pandemic, he facilitated a partnership with Culpeper Wellness for use of the Sports & Fitness sites for youth, distanced tennis lessons, funds and supplies.
Kid Central youth can expect activities and games while on site; snacks, homework assistance and in regular years, participation in league sports as well as weekly field trips for swimming or skating, planting gardens and special visits to Smithsonian museums or the National Harbor.
Palmer, a working single parent, got her start in the field in the year 2000 at Culpeper HeadStart, sharing a building with Kid Central along with Early HeadStart. Her three sons all went to Kid Central after school and it was essential, said Palmer. She earned an associates degree in early child education from Northern Virginia Community College and previously worked as a nanny.
“I’ve always been drawn to working with kids and very drawn to working with at-risk populations. Some of that is because of my own childhood and wanting to kind of give back,” Palmer said of her own at-risk childhood in England. “I’ve always been more comfortable around children than adults.”
Large business of the year: flexible and resilientTasha Wilson works at Kid Central at Sycamore Park before and after school. She gets up around 5 a.m. for work and to get her three daughters dressed. Two of her girls attend Kid Central and the baby Early HeadStart while mom is on the job.
Wilson spoke of much cleaning at childcare in the COVID era with an emphasis of trying to keep students and staff as safe as possible. An advantage of the position is having a flexible employer, she said.
“They are very understanding that you have a kid and your priority are your kids,” Wilson said.
Kid Central management agreed that getting the Large Business Award was a huge honor, especially in a year as strange and uncertain as 2020.
“This was the COVID year,” Conner said of putting an asterisk next to the award. “We didn’t meet or have our big banquet, but to me that’s more of an honor to win it in a tough year. It show ours flexibility, our leadership, our resilience.”
It was confirmation for all the hard work that goes in, added Palmer.
“We have staff out on the front lines every day working with children, putting themselves in danger working with kids and the public and it was such recognition that we are doing a great thing,” she said.
Society doesn’t really acknowledge the importance of childcare workers, Palmer added.
“In this crisis, the world stops without childcare. The doctors can’t go to work and serve sick patients. The nurses can’t take care of people, the elderly won’t have care, those people, the essential staff, can’t go to work without childcare. I don’t think we ever recognized that before,” she said, adding, “We always knew it …It’s just an honor for all of our staff, the ones getting up in the rain and snow and the dark – they are heroes.”
