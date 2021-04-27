Unsung Hero: Culpeper crime-victim services director recognized by attorney general

“Mark was assisting a victim of extremely violent abuse, stalking and threatening to kill,” Shackleford said, reading the nomination. “The victim was very reluctant at first, but after several months Mark helped her change her identity, including name and Social Security number, and assisted her with a safety plan.”

The woman shared how she wished she could move far away to a beach and start a new life, Nowacki recalled.

“Well,” Mark replied, “what is stopping you?”

After some planning, preparation and Nowacki pulling together community donations, the victim left town. Many months later, his office phone rang.

On the other end, a female voice said, “I do not know if you remember me, but you helped me several months ago. I wanted to say thank you and to tell you I took all of your advice, and I am sitting on the beach with my toes in the ocean. I have a wonderful job and a wonderful life thanks to you.”

Siebel said Nowacki’s work is often a thankless job.

“He never asks for praise or accolades, but it is way overdue when I say these are quiet, humble heroes,” his nomination states.