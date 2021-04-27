Unsung Hero: Culpeper crime-victim services director recognized by attorney general

In their darkest moments, local crime victims turn to Mark Nowacki for guidance and support not just in navigating the legal system, but life.
For the past 23 years, he has led the Culpeper County Victim Witness Program, lending a helping hand in matters of practicality so that victims become survivors.
Known for a gentle demeanor and calm voice, Nowacki recently received an Unsung Hero Award from the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
An April 21 ceremony on Zoom recognized Nowacki for 23 years of important work in the county office.
William Shackleford, a community outreach coordinator in Herring’s office, made the award presentation. He noted Nowacki’s involvement with the Culpeper Task Force on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence and his founding the region’s first homicide co-survivors support group in 2017.
The award winner has also taught numerous classes for students, law enforcement, prosecutors and others on victim advocacy and victim rights, participates in the crisis response team to assist with mass-casualty events, and is a member of National Organization for Victims of Crimes, Shackleford said.
Capt. Pete Siebel of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office nominated Nowacki as an Unsung Hero, describing a memorable encounter the director had with one victim.
“Mark was assisting a victim of extremely violent abuse, stalking and threatening to kill,” Shackleford said, reading the nomination. “The victim was very reluctant at first, but after several months Mark helped her change her identity, including name and Social Security number, and assisted her with a safety plan.”
The woman shared how she wished she could move far away to a beach and start a new life, Nowacki recalled.
“Well,” Mark replied, “what is stopping you?”
After some planning, preparation and Nowacki pulling together community donations, the victim left town. Many months later, his office phone rang.
On the other end, a female voice said, “I do not know if you remember me, but you helped me several months ago. I wanted to say thank you and to tell you I took all of your advice, and I am sitting on the beach with my toes in the ocean. I have a wonderful job and a wonderful life thanks to you.”
Siebel said Nowacki’s work is often a thankless job.
“He never asks for praise or accolades, but it is way overdue when I say these are quiet, humble heroes,” his nomination states.
Nowacki, appearing with a dozen or so other people on the Zoom screen, thanked Attorney General Herring, calling him “a pioneer for victim rights and services for as long back as I can remember.”
Nowacki added, “I humbly accept this Unsung Hero Award and proudly dedicate it to all the victims I have assisted from victim to survivor throughout my career here.”
He offered heartfelt appreciation to Siebel for the nomination as well as County Administrator John Egertson, the Board of Supervisors and his wife and children.
Locally, April 18-24 was commemorated as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The faces of crime victims are those of our family, friends, neighbors, and community members, Nowacki’s office said in a statement.
An estimated 1.2 million people were victims of violent crime in 2019, excluding simple assault—a significant decrease from the year before, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.
“Now is the time to redouble our efforts so that victimization continues to decline and fewer and fewer citizens in Culpeper become victims of crime,” Nowacki said.
The Office for Victims of Crime leads communities nationwide in annual observances of the week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and advocates.
This year’s theme was “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.”
“Trust is collective as well as individual, so we are honoring both the individual victims in our community and the groups engaged in building networks of understanding and support,” Nowacki said.
For information on how to help local victims, call 540-727-3413 or visit web.culpepercounty.gov/Government/DepartmentsA-C/CrimeVictimsAssistance.
540/825-4315