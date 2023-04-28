Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted the 6th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony this week recognizing Virginians who provide exemplary service and support to victims of crime in Virginia.

Among the honorees was a detective with the Town of Orange Police Department.

The Office of the Attorney General established these awards to acknowledge Virginians who dedicate their work to support crime victims with trauma-informed responses in their recovery and healing journey, according to a release.

“Unsung heroes work tirelessly for others, never seeking the limelight, and, instead, serving as a light to crime victims who are often facing the darkest, most unmooring time in their life,” said Miyares. “Our unsung heroes wake up every morning, not knowing what horrors or pain the day could bring and go to work because they know that there are victims who need their help. Their resilience and determination to make a difference in a victim’s world inspires me every day.”

Orange PD Detective Adrienne Beale is among Miyares’ Unsung Heroes. She has worked in law enforcement for over 18 years, including 12 in the Town of Orange. Due to limited funding, Beale is the only full-time detective working on sexual assault cases for the police department, according to the release.

Due to the heavy caseload, Beale advocated for herself to receive forensic interview training to better serve victims and ensure justice is served. Recognizing how traumatic the entire legal process is for victims, she made an independent effort to reduce how many times a victim has to retell their story to minimize further traumatization, the release stated.

Other winners were Jennifer Baron, Master Police Officer Norfolk Police Department; Judy Clark, Outreach Coordinator Abuse Alternatives, Inc.; Kristan Crummett, Victim Witness Coordinator for Waynesboro and Magnolia Rose; Linda Ellis-Williams, Director of Domestic Violence YWCA, Lynchburg; Lorraine Goldberg, Detective Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department; Christopher Hudspeth, Master Firefighter/Paramedic Chesapeake Fire Department; Charlene Tammy Jones, Deputy Director Richmond Victim Witness Services; Ashley Manuel, LAP Coordinator The Family Resource Center; and Karen Mortensen, Director New Kent/Charles City Victim Witness Program.