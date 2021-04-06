Unvaccinated patients account for Bowling Green facility's deaths

At the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center in Caroline County—where four deaths have been reported in the last eight days—99 percent of residents and 91 percent of staff members have been vaccinated, according to Administrator Jenna Cracknell, administrator.
As for why there’s an outbreak at the facility, Cracknell said, “We are seeing cases in unvaccinated patients we have admitted from the hospitals.”
New patients are accepted into long-term care facilities on an ongoing basis, so the population changes regularly, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
While vaccinators visited all 21 local nursing homes and assisted facilities three times to provide vaccines, there’s still “an ongoing effort to continue to vaccinate new admissions, newly hired staff and individuals who simply changed their mind and are now requesting a vaccine,” according to a press release. “RAHD continues to work with facilities to get every resident vaccinated who wants it. We encourage everyone who is currently eligible to go ahead and register to receive the vaccine, including older adults and their caregivers.”
The four deaths at the Bowling Green center and a fifth at a Spotsylvania County nursing home or assisted living facility are among eight fatalities reported since March 29 by the Virginia Department of Health. It’s not clear which Spotsylvania facility had the death because there are no current outbreaks involving that county on the state listing.
However, the outbreak might be closed by now. Three of the deaths reported since March 29 actually occurred in February, the RAHD said, and had not shown up on the state toll because the death certificates hadn’t been submitted in a timely manner.
Nationwide, nursing home deaths from COVID-19 have dropped by 91 percent since late December, and that’s primarily because “the vaccines have yielded incredible results,” said Cristina Crawford, public affairs manager with the American Health Care Association.
Like Cracknell, she cited unvaccinated individuals as a reason cases, and deaths, may continue. Crawford also mentioned procedures to control infections and the rise of new variants as other possible causes, as well as the level of community transmission, which Cracknell called the “No. 1 correlation between nursing facilities and COVID-19 outbreaks.”
“Please remind your readers of the necessity to take all recommended precautions and wear masks,” she said.
Local case numbers have shown signs of leveling off in recent days. They had been rising since mid-March—after coming down from historic highs in December and January. The weekly average was about 34 cases a day on March 19 compared with 66 a day on Monday.
Meanwhile, the state saw more of a steady plateau in cases for much of March, and its positivity rate, which measures the amount of positive tests among all those taken, stood at 6.4 percent on Monday. It was 9.4 percent in the local health district.
Crawford said facilities across the nation continue to work with pharmacies to get all those who live or work in their homes vaccinated, if they want it, but that most “are welcoming new residents and patients, even if they are unvaccinated. Some are working to get potential residents vaccinated before their admission, so they have time to build up immunity.”
She said the ongoing cases, hospitalizations and deaths highlight the need for people to continue to social distance, wear masks and wash their hands frequently.
Cracknell credited employees at the Bowling Green facility for their efforts to keep residents safe.
“Our heroic caregivers have made tremendous sacrifices and accomplished much in the face of a historic health crisis,” she said, “and we remain incredibly proud of their steadfast commitment.”
