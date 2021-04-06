Unvaccinated patients account for Bowling Green facility's deaths

At the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center in Caroline County—where four deaths have been reported in the last eight days—99 percent of residents and 91 percent of staff members have been vaccinated, according to Administrator Jenna Cracknell, administrator.

As for why there’s an outbreak at the facility, Cracknell said, “We are seeing cases in unvaccinated patients we have admitted from the hospitals.”

New patients are accepted into long-term care facilities on an ongoing basis, so the population changes regularly, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

While vaccinators visited all 21 local nursing homes and assisted facilities three times to provide vaccines, there’s still “an ongoing effort to continue to vaccinate new admissions, newly hired staff and individuals who simply changed their mind and are now requesting a vaccine,” according to a press release. “RAHD continues to work with facilities to get every resident vaccinated who wants it. We encourage everyone who is currently eligible to go ahead and register to receive the vaccine, including older adults and their caregivers.”