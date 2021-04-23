 Skip to main content
Upcoming Culpeper County Public School Division Events April 26 – May 7, 2021
The school system released the following upcoming events for April 26 – May 7, 2021:

April 26 – Culpeper County School Board Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), CCHS Studio, 6 – 9 p.m.

April 28 – Culpeper County High School Freshman/Sophomore Class Spirit Night, Brewster’s Real Ice Cream, 16170 Rogers Road, 5 – 8 p.m.

April 30 and May 1 – Eastern View High School Virtual One Act Play: “Check Please: Stay-Home-Edition”, at youtube.com/channel/UC-RW85HheDJEy_GaoWdjva, All Day

May 2 – Eastern View High School Spring Band Concert, EVHS Cyclone Stadium, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

May 4 – Board of Supervisors Adopts Budget FY22, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 10:00 am – noon

May 1 and 8 – CCHS Plant Sale, CCHS Greenhouse, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

May 1 and 8, – EVHS Plant Sale, EVHS Greenhouse, 9 – 4 p.m.

