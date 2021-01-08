 Skip to main content
Upcoming Culpeper County Public School Division Events Jan. 11- Jan. 22, 2021
Upcoming Culpeper County Public School Division Events Jan. 11- Jan. 22, 2021

Admin

Culpeper County Public Schools Administration is located at 450 Radio Lane.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Upcoming CCPS events:

• Jan. 11 – Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 - 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 11 - CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda if needed), County Administration Office, 6 - 9 p.m.

• Jan. 13 - CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

• Jan. 13 - Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day, Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Drive, 4 - 8 p.m.

• Jan. 18 - No School for Students and Staff, MLK Holiday

• Jan. 19 - Teacher Workday - No School for Students

• Jan. 19 - CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 7:45- 8:45 a.m.

• Jan. 21 - Culpeper Middle School PTO Meeting, Virtual, 6 p.m.

