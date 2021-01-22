 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming Culpeper County Public Schools Division Events for Jan. 25 – Feb. 5, 2021
0 comments
top story

Upcoming Culpeper County Public Schools Division Events for Jan. 25 – Feb. 5, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Admin

Upcoming School Division Events for Culpeper County Public Schools (Jan. 25 – Feb. 5, 2021)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 25 – Culpeper County School Board Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Jan. 26 – CCSB Administration Committee – Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Feb. 2 – Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session: Revenue Forecast, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate to receive impeachment article Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News