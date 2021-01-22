Upcoming Culpeper County Public Schools Division Events for Jan. 25 – Feb. 5, 2021

Upcoming School Division Events for Culpeper County Public Schools (Jan. 25 – Feb. 5, 2021)
Jan. 25 – Culpeper County School Board Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Jan. 26 – CCSB Administration Committee – Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 9:00 a.m. – noon
Feb. 2 – Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session: Revenue Forecast, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.