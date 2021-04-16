Upcoming Culpeper School Division Events (April 19 – April 30, 2021)

CONTRIBUTED
Following are upcoming School Division Events for Culpeper County Public Schools April 19 – April 30, 2021:
• April 20 – Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.
• April 26, 2021 – CCSB Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), CCHS Studio, 6 – 9 p.m.
• May 1 and 8 – Culpeper County High School Plant Sale, CCHS Greenhouse, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• May 1 and 8 – Eastern View High School Plant Sale, EVHS Greenhouse, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
