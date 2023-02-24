Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:
- Feb. 27: Culpeper County School Board Regular Work Session, includes FY24 Budget Development, Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 p.m.
- March 1: Virginia School Board Association Central Regional Forum, Albemarle County, 5 p.m.
- March 2: Farmington Elementary School STEAM Night, Gym, 5-6:30 p.m.
- March 4: 19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 18121 Technology Drive, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- March 5: 19th Annual CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
- March 8: 2023–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.
- March 9: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, EHES STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.
- March 9: Culpeper Middle School Drama Performance, Forum and Cafeteria, 7–8:30 p.m.
- March 9: Pyramid Choir Concert (Pearl Sample Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and Eastern View High School, EVHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.