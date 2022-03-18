 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Upcoming School Division Events March 21–April 1

  • 0
CCPS

The new CCPS administrative offices at 471 James Madison Highway in Culpeper.

 CULPEPER COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

• March 21–Sycamore Park Elementary School PTO Meeting, Art Room, 3:15–4:15 pm

•March 24-26–Culpeper Middle School Drama/Chorus Musical, CMS Forum, 7 pm Thursday and Friday, 2 pm and 7 pm Saturday

•March 24–Eastern View High School Improv Game Night, EVHS Forum, 6 pm

• March 25–No School for Students—Teacher Staff Workday

•March 26-27–CCPS Art Show, Daniel Technology Center, 1821 Technology Drive, noon–4 pm Saturday, noon–3 pm Sunday

•March 28–CCSB Regular Work Session, Closed Session later in the agenda, Culpeper County High School Studio, 14240 Achievement Drive, 6 pm

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are city bumblebees larger than rural ones?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert