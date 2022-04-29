Upcoming School Division Events: May 3–May 13

For Culpeper County Public Schools:
•May 3—BOS Regular Meeting (adopt final budget), County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 10 a.m.
•May 5—Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.
•May 9—Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee meeting, County Administration Office, 5:15 p.m.
•May 9—CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later on the agenda), County Administration Office 6 p.m.
•May 11—CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.
•May 11—E Squared Finals, Culpeper Technical Education School campus, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, All Day
•May 11—Culpeper County High School and Culpeper Middle School Spring Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.