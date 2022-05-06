Upcoming School Division Events: May 9– May 20

For Culpeper County Public Schools:
• May 9—School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.
• May 9—School Board regular meeting (Closed Session later on the agenda), County Administration Office, 6 p.m.
• May 11—School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.
• May 11—E Squared Finals, Culpeper Technical Education Campus, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, all day
• May 11—Culpeper County High School and Culpeper Middle School Spring Concert, CCHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
• May 12—CTE Signing Day, CTEC Campus
• May 12—Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.
• May 18—Culpeper County High School Talent Show, auditorium, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
• May 19—CCHS Reality Store
• May 20—Eastern View High School Reality Store