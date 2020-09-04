 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming school division events
0 comments

Upcoming school division events

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
School board office

Culpeper County Public Schools Administration on Radio Lane

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Upcoming school division events

Culpeper County Public Schools has released the following upcoming events.

Sept. 9– Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 14 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration Office, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sept. 15 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 7:45 – 9:45 a.m.

Sept. 16 – Parent Training for Remote Learners, (includes language support in Española), 6:00 – 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Register at ccpsweb.org

Sept. 17 – Virginia School Board Association Webinar – Title IX Best Practices, Colin Owens Conference Room, 450 Radio Lane, 9:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Virtual Parent Workshop “Handling Anxiety and Depression.” Contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org to register

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 7th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News