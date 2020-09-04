Upcoming school division events
Culpeper County Public Schools has released the following upcoming events.
Sept. 9– Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 14 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 14 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration Office, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Sept. 15 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 7:45 – 9:45 a.m.
Sept. 16 – Parent Training for Remote Learners, (includes language support in Española), 6:00 – 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Register at ccpsweb.org
Sept. 17 – Virginia School Board Association Webinar – Title IX Best Practices, Colin Owens Conference Room, 450 Radio Lane, 9:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 – Virtual Parent Workshop “Handling Anxiety and Depression.” Contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org to register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!