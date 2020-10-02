Upcoming school division events

• Oct. 5 – Culpeper Middle School Parent Informational Meeting, CMS Forum, 4 – 6 p.m.
• Oct. 6 – Virginia School Board Association Webinar – The Top 10 Things Every Board Member Should Know About Parliamentary Procedure, School Board Office, Colin Owens Conference Room, 450 Radio Lane, noon
• Oct. 8 – Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Drive, All Day
• Oct. 12 – Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Oct. 12 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration, 302 N. Street, 6:00 p.m.
• Oct. 14 – CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 a.m.
