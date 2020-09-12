 Skip to main content
Upcoming school division events
School board office

Culpeper County Public Schools Administration on Radio Lane

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Culpeper County Public Schools events for this week are as follows:

Sept. 14 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 14 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration Office, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 15 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Sept. 16 – Parent Training for Remote Learners, (includes language support in Española), 6 to 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Register at ccpsweb.org

Sept. 17 – Virginia School Board Association Webinar—Title IX Best Practices, Colin Owens Conference Room, 450 Radio Lane, 9 to 2 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Virtual Parent Workshop “Handling Anxiety and Depression.” Contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org to register

