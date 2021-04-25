UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 sought in Remington homicide investigation

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday named two suspects in Thursday’s reported homicide in Remington.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the April 22 death of 24-year-old Charles Bopp III.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office also has a warrant on file for an additional suspect in the homicide investigation, 30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was found with gunshot wounds outside of his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road.

Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to information released Sunday. He was described as 5’9” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Martinez was convicted on drug distribution and other charges in late 2016 in Prince William County, according to court records, in a publicized armed robbery of three acquaintances while dealing marijuana.

The victim in the Remington homicide is the son of a recently retired major of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO worked with Department of Homeland Security and FBI to identify a suspect. Anyone with information on the case or whereabouts of Martinez is urged to contact Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300. If requested, a caller’s identity can remain anonymous.