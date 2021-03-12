UPDATE: 3 Baltimore men charged following Front Royal shooting of suspect during drug sting

Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following an officer-involved shooting of a suspected drug courier during an undercover operation Thursday night in Front Royal.

A Virginia State Police Culpeper Field Office investigator was among officials with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force who shot at Everette W. Schwartz, 31, a front seat passenger in a vehicle that reportedly rammed another task force member while fleeing the scene.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator was knocked to the ground and was treated for minor injuries at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Schwartz is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening shooting injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He was charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.

Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants including murder charges, according to a news release Friday night from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 during a task force operation in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the I-66 interchange in Warren County.