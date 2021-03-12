UPDATE: 3 Baltimore men charged following Front Royal shooting of suspect during drug sting

Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following an officer-involved shooting of a suspected drug courier during an undercover operation Thursday night in Front Royal.
A Virginia State Police Culpeper Field Office investigator was among officials with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force who shot at Everette W. Schwartz, 31, a front seat passenger in a vehicle that reportedly rammed another task force member while fleeing the scene.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator was knocked to the ground and was treated for minor injuries at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Schwartz is still being treated for serious, but non-life threatening shooting injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He was charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants including murder charges, according to a news release Friday night from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 during a task force operation in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the I-66 interchange in Warren County.
Schwartz allegedly traveled with the driver, Darius Coleman-Galloway, 32, and a backseat passenger, 26-year-old Donate M. Glenn, to the prearranged location to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl. As the task force positioned itself around the 2009 Acura TL the men were in, preparing to take them in custody, the car reportedly struck the investigator, accelerated, did a U-turn and started driving back towards investigators when officers fired at the suspects, Geller stated. The Acura then ran off the edge of the parking lot and up an embankment.
Coleman-Galloway and Glenn were taken into custody without further incident. No one else was injured. Coleman-Galloway is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond on felony malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, felony assault and felony conspiracy possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
Glenn is also being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond on felony conspiracy intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
Schwartz was helped out of the vehicle and EMS called to the scene. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
Per state police policy, the Culpeper Field Office investigator who fired at the suspect vehicle has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the ongoing investigation by the VSP Appomattox Field Office. Additional charges are pending for the three Baltimore men. Once the investigation is completed, investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney for final review and adjudication.