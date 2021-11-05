UPDATE: Bealeton middle school students, staff return to class following bomb threat

Students and staff at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton were evacuated Friday following a bomb threat, according to a release around 12:45 p.m. from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

The school system received an anonymous tip indicating a potential bomb threat to the school, the FCSO post stated.

"Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff have evacuated the school building and will remain outside until it is deemed safe to return. Sheriff's Office personnel is at Cedar Lee and will conduct a thorough sweep of the building," the release stated.

The sheriff’s office determined the school was all clear and safe for reentry by around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Students and staff were able to return to class. An investigation into the anonymous call remains ongoing.