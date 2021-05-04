UPDATE: Culpeper County Board denies Maroon Solar project request

After more than three hours of public comment, mostly against the 1,700-acre project of Maroon Solar, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors just before midnight unanimously denied the controversial utility scale solar project near Raccoon Ford.

Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, a retired coal miner who had put some of his own land into a potential area solar project, led the way in denying the request from Strata Solar for a conditional use permit, saying he was swayed by his constituents, "I represent the people, the people tonight swung me around on this.

***