UPDATE: Culpeper man charged with hit-and-run in incident with school resource officer

A Culpeper man has been charged with hit-and-run in Thursday’s incident during which a school resource officer was apparently struck by a vehicle while directing school traffic on Ira Hoffman Lane and North Ridge Blvd.

Juan Rivera, 63, was also charged with failure to obey the signal of a law enforcement officer.

He was arrested soon after the incident based on tips from citizens, taken before a magistrate and released on $2,000 unsecured bond, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday, CCSO posted an Attempt to Identify alert on social media seeking to locate the motorist involved in the reported incident.

As the deputy was directing traffic, a late-model, gray-green Honda minivan exited from the south side of Ira Hoffman Lane and struck the officer, according to the alert. The vehicle continued traveling northwest on Ira Hoffman, toward Rixeyville, according to the post.