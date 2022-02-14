UPDATE: Culpeper man dies in wreck Saturday night with livestock trailer

A Culpeper man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck hauling a livestock trailer with 14 cows in it.

Adam Atkins, 56, suffered fatal injuries as a passenger in the other vehicle, a 2014 Mercedes SUV.

He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment and later passed away, according to a news release on Monday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Atkins was not wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the intersection of U.S. Route 29 (James Monroe Hwy) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Rd.) in Culpeper County.

A 2004 Ford F-350 with a livestock trailer was traveling north on the highway when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mountain Run Lake Ford.

As the Ford crossed over Route 29 it collided with the southbound Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes, Ginger A. Goff, 57, of Culpeper, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Goff was charged with driving under the influence, according to Coffey.

The driver of the pickup hauling the cattle trailer, Peter R. Jones, 33, of Amissville, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Jones was charged with failure to yield right-of-way.

Cattle escaped from the trailer as a result of the damage from the crash. The owner of the cattle along with Culpeper County Animal Control is attempting to locate the livestock. The crash remains under investigation.