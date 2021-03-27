UPDATE: Culpeper Republicans delay fundraiser on day of annual event

The Culpeper County Republican Committee postponed its biggest event of the year Saturday morning, on the day of the event.
The local GOP’s Reagan Dinner had been scheduled for Saturday night at Tuscany Hall, a banquet facility on Kettle Club Road between Winston and the town of Culpeper.
The fundraiser’s ticket-holders received a text message early Saturday that read, “You bought a ticket to tonight’s Reagan Dinner. It’s postponed.”
The dinner—at which former Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence, was the featured speaker—was to have been held from 6 to 9 p.m.
When the Culpeper Star-Exponent left a voicemail Saturday morning with Culpeper GOP chair Marshall Keene, he responded by texting a screenshot of a post on the committee’s Facebook page. The post stated, “Reagan Dinner tonight is postponed due to COVID RESTRICTIONS at the venue.”
Luigi Castella, owner of Luigi’s Italian Restaurant in Culpeper as well as Tuscany Hall, said Saturday he had not heard from the dinner’s Republican organizers for several weeks.
Early in March, Castella said in an interview, Republicans asked Castella about holding the dinner at Tuscany Hall and he agreed to do so, if the latest COVID-19 guidelines loosened to allow it.
Gatherings of more than 10 people for indoor events are prohibited by Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order through March 31. On April 1, as Northam announced this week, that number will grow to 50.
“We go by governor’s restrictions and we can’t hold any events with a lot of people right now,” Castella said. “So much confusing information from the government. I’m not Republican, I’m not Democrat, I’m a business. I just want to sell food.”
A Culpeper Republican Committee representative said party leaders decided Thursday to postpone the dinner.
“The decision was made at our meeting Thursday night,” Sherrie Settle, the CCRC corresponding secretary, said about 3:30 p.m. in a phone call to the Star-Exponent.
Settle said she was unaware of the Saturday-morning text message sent to ticket-holders.
“The minutes aren’t out yet. We’re trying to get the word out and let everyone know as much as possible,” she said.
The Culpeper Republicans’ annual Reagan Dinner has been held for eight years, with 2021’s to be the ninth. The fundraiser “celebrates the legacy of President Ronald Reagan as we work to raise money to elect Republicans in 2021,” the event’s online description states.
“It’s our biggest event of the year—we were looking for the best time to have it,” Settle said. “With COVID restrictions, we decided to push it to May 1.”
She said a different venue will host the event. It will be held outdoors at Kildee Farms in the Stevensburg area at a time to be determined, Settle said.
“We apologize to those who bought tickets and can’t make it on that day,” she said.
People who want a refund may call 540/359-0923, Settle said.
540/317-2986