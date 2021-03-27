UPDATE: Culpeper Republicans delay fundraiser on day of annual event

Gatherings of more than 10 people for indoor events are prohibited by Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order through March 31. On April 1, as Northam announced this week, that number will grow to 50.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We go by governor’s restrictions and we can’t hold any events with a lot of people right now,” Castella said. “So much confusing information from the government. I’m not Republican, I’m not Democrat, I’m a business. I just want to sell food.”

A Culpeper Republican Committee representative said party leaders decided Thursday to postpone the dinner.

“The decision was made at our meeting Thursday night,” Sherrie Settle, the CCRC corresponding secretary, said about 3:30 p.m. in a phone call to the Star-Exponent.

Settle said she was unaware of the Saturday-morning text message sent to ticket-holders.

“The minutes aren’t out yet. We’re trying to get the word out and let everyone know as much as possible,” she said.

The Culpeper Republicans’ annual Reagan Dinner has been held for eight years, with 2021’s to be the ninth. The fundraiser “celebrates the legacy of President Ronald Reagan as we work to raise money to elect Republicans in 2021,” the event’s online description states.