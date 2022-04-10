UPDATE: Downtown rail crossings to close Tuesday

The Town has received notification from Norfolk Southern Railroad it will close at-grade railroad crossings starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at East Spencer, E. Chandler Street and E. Stevens streets for rail maintenance.

The crossings in downtown Culpeper will remain closed to all traffic until work is complete. Norfolk Southern stated the closure may stay in place up to two consecutive days, according to a town release.

Because of these closures, motorists will be required to take alternate routes and plan for delays because of expected traffic disruption throughout Town, the town said.

Call 540/825-0285 with questions. The closure was previously scheduled to start Monday.