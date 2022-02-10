UPDATE: 'Everyone has less money in their pockets'—President Biden talks health-care costs in Culpeper

President Joe Biden spoke Thursday afternoon at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, touting his Build Back Better plan for lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

“Everyone has less money in their pockets today because ... of health insurance. It’s more expensive for everyone,” the president said, citing a 50 percent hike in health care costs in the past decade. “Prescription drugs are a big chunk of that.”

Biden came to Culpeper on the same day that news reports reflected inflation grew 7.5 percent last month, the highest monthly increase since 1982. The president acknowledged rising grocery and gas prices, and said he understood how it impacts families.

“When the price of gas went up, you felt it in the household; it matters. But the fact is if we are able to do the things we’re talking about here it will bring down costs for average families,” Biden said.

The president’s signature legislation, which passed the House of Representatives but is stalled in the Senate, includes a provision that would charge a steep tax on drug companies whose prices increase faster than the rate of inflation.

“We’re saying to drug companies: You are finally going to be held accountable when you raise prices on the American people,” Biden said, adding that the companies would still earn significant profits.

The president’s plan would also allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out-of-pocket annual drug costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000. U.S. citizens pay about two to three times more for prescription drugs than other developed countries, Biden said.

“This is the United States of America, for god’s sake—it’s just wrong,” he said.

“The fact is we are in a situation now where you should have peace of mind. I know food prices are up, I understand. These things are necessities. You still have to pay for child care, you still have to pay for prescription drugs prices, health care. You want to lower the cost of living for people—help them in those areas.”

Biden also said he was “going to work like the devil” to bring down the price at the pump.

Dozens of national and international press converged on Germanna’s local Daniel Technology Center campus along with a few dozen invited guests, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District; Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr.; Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal; UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton; and Jim LaGraffe with Community Services.

Speakers included 12-year-old Joshua Davis, a student at Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield. He shared his experience living with Type 1 diabetes since he was a baby.

Joshua said his family, which has health insurance, still spends $6,000 to $7,000 a year on insulin for the young man and his father, diagnosed with the disease at age 28.

“This is all I’ve ever known, and until there is a cure, all I will know,” Joshua said.

Before he had an insulin pump, the boy said he took 10 to 12 shots per day. He said he will require more insulin as he gets older.

“I have to be careful with my bottles of insulin because they can break very easily and, well, I am a 12-year-old boy,” he said.

Davis said he was thankful the medicine was invented. Diabetes does not slow him down, added the middle-schooler, who plays lacrosse and is involved in scouting.

It costs drug companies $10 to make one vial of insulin, according to the president.

“There is no reason you should be paying over $300 a vial for medicine you need to stay healthy and alive,” Biden said.

The president highlighted health care accomplishments under his administration, including providing health insurance to more than 5 million more Americans and some 300,000 Virginians under the Affordable Care Act. Biden also noted a law that took effect Jan. 1 outlawing “surprise billing” from hospitals by making actual costs and charges more transparent.

He said he’s worked with Spanberger to enforce a law that requires drug companies to offer discounts to rural clinics and community health centers.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Biden said. “This is about whether you or your loved ones can afford the health care you need and the medicines you need to stay healthy because we need to ease the burden on working families.”

Also under his administration, the president said the deficit was reduced by $300 billion and child poverty lowered by 40 percent due to the child tax credit.

Biden said he wants to continue to offer families relief with health care costs and is optimistic that it will happen.

“When I walked to my grandpa’s house in Scranton … he used to always yell, ‘Joey, keep the faith!’ My grandma would yell back, ‘No, Joey—spread it!’ Let’s spread the faith and get this done,” Biden said.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came first to the podium in Culpeper with remarks about healthcare work accomplished by the Biden administration.

When Becerra incorrectly identified former Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger as the town’s current mayor, Mayor Franks Reaves Jr., who became the town’s first-ever Black mayor in November—called out from the audience to correct the secretary.

“Oh, Mayor Reaves,” Becerra re-stated. “I hear it said that Culpeper is supposed to be the prettiest town in Virginia, so congratulations on that. I hope it is.”

Reaves met Biden at Culpeper Regional Airport as the commander in chief stepped off a helicopter for the drive to the Daniels Center.

“He was real nice, congratulated me on my mayor’s job,” Reaves said.

Biden was the first U.S. president to visit any of Germanna Community College’s four campuses in the school’s 52-year history, and the first president Reaves has met in person.

“Nothing like this ever happened before,” Reaves said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

