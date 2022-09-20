UPDATE: Hoax call claims students shot with machine gun at Eastern View High School

Culpeper County was one of nine other jurisdictions targeted Monday with a phony report of a school active shooter, prompting a serious law enforcement response along with fear and anxiety among students, teachers, staff and parents.

No one was physically injured. An increased law enforcement presence will remain in place at local schools this week as a result.

Officials say there's been a wave of false reports of school shootings and threats of violence nationwide in recent days. USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools last week, according to a story Sunday.

In Culpeper County, the fake call came in to E911 at 1:34 p.m. on Sept. 19 from someone claiming to be a student at Eastern View High School, located along U.S. Route 29 corridor, north of town.

The caller told the dispatcher than dozens of students had been shot with a machine gun in a particular classroom and that the room was locked down, according to a release Monday evening from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. The caller provided his name and phone number and other details of the incident while law enforcement was dispatched, and school security activated.

CCSO provides armed security via its school resource officers on most school campuses.

Deputy Williams was inside EVHS at the time of call, but had heard nothing unusual, the release stated. The school resource officer immediately moved toward the location of the alleged shooting working with an additional armed security officer on the campus as well.

No shooter or weapons were found as CCSO personnel flooded the school, implementing a full active shooter response.

Deputies immediately began clearing classrooms, attempting to locate any threat. In addition, all school personnel have been trained on their responsibilities in an active shooter incident, such as barricading doors and covering windows.

Even with the very large response of officers on scene Monday, opening every door and classroom and then safely moving everyone out of the building was a lengthy process, taking about two hours.

As a precaution, all other Culpeper County Public Schools were put on lock down and additional law enforcement staged the other school campuses.

Less than an hour later, by 2:30 p.m., all schools except for Eastern View were reduced to a “stay indoors safety order,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eastern View remained on lockdown status until around 3:30pm, when students were safely released to families at the sports complex.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins addressed the enhanced police presence that would remain place at the schools.

“There is no increased safety risk, but in light of today’s event at EVHS I would like students to see a more visible presence of our deputies,” he said in the statement Monday evening. “Today was a stressful and emotional event for a great number of parents, students, faculty and first responders. We thank God and are grateful that no one was hurt.”

CCSO has invested over a decade of the best training and equipment in the Commonwealth to protect local schools, said the sheriff. Monday’s fake threat highlighted the value of the school resource officer program, added Jenkins, noting he is also a parent of high school students.

A sheriff's office spokesman on Monday referred to the fake 911 call as "swatting," the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

School officials communicated Monday afternoon during the incident via social media and messaging with parents. Students inside in the school were also messaging their parents and at least one image of a person with a gun, supposedly on the EVHS campus, was circulating on social media.

Monday evening, the school system sent an email to parents about the incident.

“We understand that events like today are very unsettling and stressful for parents and students,” the email stated.

The school provided information from the student/parent handbook on, “What Parents Need to Know and Do During a School-Based Emergency,” as follows:

1) Please know that coming to your child’s school if you hear information regarding a “lockdown” or other security measure will distract and disrupt the operations of school staff, law enforcement, or first responders who are keeping your child safe.

2) Please know texting or calling your child during an incident may distract your child from hearing directions from school staff or cause their phone to make a sound which may actually endanger your child.

3) Please know your child has limited information about what is happening. Rumors and exaggerations are rampant during events and students often are only repeating a rumor or exaggeration they heard from an unreliable source.

4) Please know when calling the school for information during an emergency, the school staff cannot or will not answer the phones and release information during an incident.

5) Please sign up for Culpeper County’s 911 text and call alerts as information will be released through law enforcement in serious incidents.

6) Please make sure your phone number(s) and your child’s cell phone number is up to date and are given to the school office so school text alerts and calls can be received.

7) Please don’t overreact to rumors or social media postings from students or members of the public. Repeating rumors via social media or calling the schools or 911 to relay information you did not personally witness may divert attention and resources of the school staff and law enforcement.

8) Please trust the training and experience of law enforcement, school staff, and first responders to keep your child safe.