A Louisa man died Sept. 6 in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County involving a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 8:57 a.m. along Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy) just north of Route 615 (Rapidan Road), according to an updated release from spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 1995 Mack tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 522 when it attempted to brake for another southbound vehicle attempting to turn left. The tractor-trailer lost control, jack-knifed, crossed a double solid center line, and collided with a northbound 1996 Honda Accord.

The impact pushed the Honda off the roadway into a stone fence, according to Coffey.

The driver of the Honda, Andrew P. Huddleston, 27, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Edwin J. Bustillo-Lagos, 42, Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, according to Coffey.