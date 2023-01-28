UPDATE: Madison man located in suspected hit-and-run, truck theft from Koon's

A Madison County man said to be driving a stolen vehicle who was also suspected in a recent hit-and-run crash was located late Friday and taken into custody by Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 29 near Brightwood. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it rear-ended a Subaru SUV, according to a release early Friday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Subaru driver and a passenger were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, fled the scene on foot, Coffey said.

Jenkins was believed to be driving a different truck, a stolen 2015 Ford F-350, white with dark trim, and unknown Virginia registration.

According to Culpeper Police Dept., the truck was taken Friday from Koon’s Auto in Culpeper. It was recovered during the state police arrest, according to town police.

Jenkins also had outstanding warrants through Madison County Sheriff’s Office related to the crash and in other localities on unrelated charges, according to police.