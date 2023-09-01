LURAY — Search operations for missing person Jerry Bailey have concluded after successfully locating him with combined efforts of Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, according to a release.

He was discovered by searchers at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the southern part of the park near Ivy Creek. Bailey, 75, of Springfield, Tennessee was reported missing on Aug. 31 when his backpack was discovered at Pinefield Hut along the Appalachian Trail off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2. Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation Friday, Sept. 1.

All trail closures are in the process of being lifted. A trail closure was put in effect in areas along the Appalachian Trail between Ivy Creek Overlook (mile 77.5) and Simmons Gap (mile 73.2) due to search operations.