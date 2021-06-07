UPDATE: Missing Maryland man last seen in Culpeper County found in Maryland

This story has been updated from its original version.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office, Mr. Sutton has been located in Maryland. Due to circumstances around him being located, Prince George's County authorities in that state will be handling the investigation, according to MCSO. Contact 301/352-1200 with information.

June 4, 2021

Help from the community is requested in finding a missing man who was last seen in Culpeper County, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Ryland Sutton, age 73, of Maryland was reported missing to the Madison Sheriff’s Office at 10:40 p.m. on June 2, law enforcement said. Sutton left a relative’s residence in Madison County on May 31 with the intent to travel back to his home in Maryland, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sutton’s vehicle was last seen in Culpeper County on May 31, heading north on Route 29. However, law enforcement said, Sutton never arrived at his destination, and no one has had contact with him.

Sutton was driving a silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz E320 with Maryland license plate 106Z34, believed to be on his way to Maryland.

Anyone with information about or who may have had contact with Sutton is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 540/945-5161.