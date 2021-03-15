UPDATE: Orange County man among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Route 3

An Orange County man was among two people killed early Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Roberts is investigating the wreck that occurred at 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 along Route 3, half-mile west of Route 610 (Old Plank/Elys Ford Rd).

A 2008 Mercury Milan entered onto Route 3 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on in the left lane with a Westbound 2014 Mazda 3, according to a state police news release.

The impact from the Mercury caused the Mazda to collide with a Westbound 2012 Jeep Wrangler traveling in the right lane on Route 3. After the collision, the Mercury caught fire.

The driver of the Mercury, J’haun G. Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene from his injuries. It is unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, Isaac D. Evans, 23, of Locust Grove, died at the scene from his injuries. Evans was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old female, of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

—Staff report