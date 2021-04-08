UPDATE: Pipe work finished early, Route 231 in Madison is back open

UPDATE: Crews finished work two days early on the damaged pipe along the Blue Ridge Turnpike, Route 231, in Madison County. The road was reopened as of the evening of Wednesday, April 7.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) in Madison County will be closed this week while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces the pipe that caused an emergency closure on April 1.

The road will be closed to through traffic this Tuesday, April 6 through Friday between Route 620 (Tatums School Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). This section of Route 231 connects to U.S. Route 29 and will be blocked.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Through truck traffic should avoid using Route 231 until repairs are complete.