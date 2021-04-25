UPDATE: Search continues in Shenandoah National Park for missing 18-year-old

An 18-year-old white male reported missing on Friday from Shenandoah National Park had not been found as of Sunday morning.

Ty Sauer was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 22 at Mile 35 on Skyline Drive in the park's central section near Luray. This is Pinnacles Overlook with an auto-accessible overlook and parking area at Mile 35.1 on the scenic route.

"The search for Ty Sauer continues in Shenandoah National Park," according to a park post on Sunday. "Teams will return to the area of highest probability today."

Sauer was described as 6'3", 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white sneakers.

Sauer may also be wearing Nike shorts that are gray with black striped design, calf-hi white socks and yellow hospital booties with non-slip treads, according to new information released Sunday by the National Park Service.

Supporting the search are Shenandoah National Park staff, 15 search & rescue cooperators, five dog teams and a U.S Park Police helicopter.

"Although the park appreciates the many offers of assistance, the search operation is fully staffed with trained search and rescue personnel," officials said Sunday.

Anyone who has seen Sauer is asked to call 1- 800/732-0911.