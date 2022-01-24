UPDATE: Teacher, ex-husband die in apparent murder-suicide in Bealeton

A local elementary school teacher and her ex-husband were found shot to death Sunday night in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Bealeton off of U.S. 17 in Fauquier County.

A third person was also shot and is recovering, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded at 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 7500 block of Hancock Street for a shooting, according to a release Sunday night.

They discovered 30-year-old Bengu Beachley deceased inside of her home. John Beachley, 51, her former spouse, was also found dead. Both died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Bengu Beachley taught English as a second language at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton, about a mile from her home, since 2018, according to a statement from Tara Helkowski, Fauquier County Public Schools spokesperson. She expressed deep regret at the announcement of the teacher’s death.

“While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community. Our hearts are grieving, and we know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family. We also know that this loss will affect many students, staff, and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation with Virginia State Police is ongoing, FCSO stated.