UPDATE: Tornado Watch issued for Culpeper until 8 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Culpeper County and Northern Virginia until 8 p.m. tonight as the remnants of post Tropic Storm Fred continue to reach the region.

Included in the Hazardous Weather Outlook are the counties of Rappahannock, Fauquier and Loudoun, as well as some counties west and north of these.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the outlook area through 10 p.m. tonight, according to National Weather Service. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible as tropical moisture overspreads the region.

Isolated tornadoes and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts are the threats. Culpeper and points north are where ingredients are most favorable for some rotating storms. There's still a tornado chance anywhere north of the U.S. Highway 460 corridor and east of that line of showers, a region that includes metro Richmond, the Tri-Cities and peninsulas – the odds are just lower compared to Northern Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, there have been no new reports of severe weather or flooding this morning in the Piedmont areas.

A tornado watch may soon be needed for the Fredericksburg region and points north to Winchester, Washington and south-central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.