A 19-year-old Winchester man has been charged with 2nd degree murder and eluding law enforcement in a fatal crash with a train earlier this month in northern Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police entered the charges against Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, who was arrested Friday and taken into custody by Winchester Police without incident, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Greenfield was transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester and held without bond.

An 18-year-old Berryville woman, Haidan B. Smallwood, was a passenger in the vehicle Greenfield was driving on August 2 when he allegedly ran from police and collided with a Norfolk Southern train. She was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital and later died.

Smallwood was a 2023 graduate of Clarke County High School who had been accepted into the nursing program at Liberty University, according to her obituary.

The fatal wreck occurred at 12:22 a.m. at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade), north of Warrenton.

Police say Greenfield was traveling on Route 17 in a 2015 Honda when he encountered a rail crossing with stopped traffic waiting for an approaching train. Police say he crossed a centerline, went around the stopped vehicles, disregarded the railroad crossing arms and attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it collided with the freight train.

Greenfield suffered serious injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. A second passenger in the Honda suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

The Honda was reported stolen out of Winchester, according to Coffey. No one on the train was injured.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, prior to the train wreck, the Honda Accord was observed driving at 97mph in a 55mph zone on Route 17. A pursuit followed and the suspect got away for a period of time near the village of Marshall.

The deputy encountered the vehicle again at the intersection of Free State Road and Grove Lane, where the driver nearly struck the deputy’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver entered onto Route 66 westbound with the deputy again in pursuit. Driving at over 115 mph, the deputy could not gain on the driver, lost sight of him near exit 23, but continued north on Highway 17 where he again terminated his pursuit considering the high rate of speed, the two-lane road, and safety of other drivers, according to police.

Continuing to search near Delaplane, the deputy located the Honda at the railroad crossing where it had struck the side of a moving train.

The deputy immediately requested EMS for the driver and two passengers, extinguished a fire in the vehicle’s engine bay and rendered first aid, according to the sheriff’s office.