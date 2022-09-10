UPDATED: 2 die, five injured in I-66 crash involving Winnebago and tractor-trailer in Fauquier

Two people died and multiple others were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle wreck on I-66 in Fauquier County involving a Winnebago RV and a tractor trailer.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 8 to the crash in which the RV collided with the truck, both traveling east on the interstate near the 16-mile marker.

The impact of the crash caused the Winnebago, with eight people inside, to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment and into several trees.

The Winnebago driver, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator's license, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Two passengers in the RV—Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene.

An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, La., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The fatal crash shut down the interstate for eight hours. Both lanes of east-bound 66 were reported reopened by 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, one of multiple Law Enforcement and EMS/Fire Personnel that responded to the scene.