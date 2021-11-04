UPDATED: 83-year-old Orange man fatally struck by train in Orange County

An 83-year-old man died Thursday after being struck by an Amtrak train in the area of Trimmers Road in Orange County, just south of Rapidan.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train possibly striking a pedestrian around 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to a release Friday from Lt. Becky Jones. OCSO is investigating the death of the Orange County man with Amtrak special agents, she said.
Brian Munson, of Lynchburg, was on the train, the Amtrak Crescent, when the fatal strike occurred.
"They did some serious braking. It woke us up, it was—wow! What was that? We knew something had happened," he said in a phone call Friday morning with the Star-Exponent.
Over the intercom, the conductor announced, "Trespasser strike fatality," Munson said.
There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods, in the Washington, D.C. office. The incident temporarily disrupted service on the train that originated in New Orleans, she said.
The Crescent provides daily passenger service from New Orleans to New York, stopping at the Depot Culpeper, but not in the town of Orange.
Munson said the train was stopped on the track for 3.5 hours while the investigation was conducted. He arrived at his destination near Washington, D.C. after 6 p.m. after boarding the train at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in Lynchburg.
Munson said the delay passed by quickly and no one was complaining, considering the circumstances.
“Everyone was really quiet,” he said. “You could see the Amtrak employees how upset those guys were.”
Woods said Amtrak encourages the general public to remain alert near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way.
“Amtrak is one of several partners with Operation Lifesaver Inc., a national, nonprofit safety education group working to eliminate deaths and injuries at railroad crossings and along railroad rights-of-way,” she said.
“Motorists and pedestrians can take action to prevent injuries and fatalities from occurring as a result of high-risk behavior on or near railroad crossings and tracks.”
Railroad tracks, trestles, yards and equipment are private property and trespassers are subject to arrest and fine, according to Woods. Walking, biking, jogging, and photography are prohibited on tracks.
The only safe place to cross is at a designated public crossing with either a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. A train traveling at 55 miles per hour can take approximately one mile, or the length of about 18 football fields to stop, according to Woods.
