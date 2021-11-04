UPDATED: 83-year-old Orange man fatally struck by train in Orange County

An 83-year-old man died Thursday after being struck by an Amtrak train in the area of Trimmers Road in Orange County, just south of Rapidan.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train possibly striking a pedestrian around 11:51 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to a release Friday from Lt. Becky Jones. OCSO is investigating the death of the Orange County man with Amtrak special agents, she said.

Brian Munson, of Lynchburg, was on the train, the Amtrak Crescent, when the fatal strike occurred.

"They did some serious braking. It woke us up, it was—wow! What was that? We knew something had happened," he said in a phone call Friday morning with the Star-Exponent.

Over the intercom, the conductor announced, "Trespasser strike fatality," Munson said.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, according to Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods, in the Washington, D.C. office. The incident temporarily disrupted service on the train that originated in New Orleans, she said.

The Crescent provides daily passenger service from New Orleans to New York, stopping at the Depot Culpeper, but not in the town of Orange.

