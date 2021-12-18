UPDATED: Armed Culpeper man, sought by police, shot dead after car chase

As the Madison deputy continued pursuing Yates north on State Route 231 into Rappahannock, a Rappahannock deputy joined the chase. During this time, Yates fired at and hit a Rappahannock deputy’s vehicle multiple times, Coffey said.

As Yates was driving south on State Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) near Route 644 (Reva Road)—in Rappahannock at the Culpeper line—he began shooting at Culpeper deputies stopped on Slate Mills Road in their vehicles facing north, Coffey said.

Culpeper County Sheriff's Office personnel returned fire. Yates' Chevrolet ran off the road's left side, hit an embankment and overturned, state police said.

Deputies tried to render first aid to Yates, but he died at the scene.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

Two handguns were recovered from Yates' vehicle, Coffey said.

No one else was injured during the incident. No citizens reported their vehicles being struck by bullets when Yates was firing at other automobiles, Coffey said.