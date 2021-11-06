UPDATED: Charges filed against Culpeper student for sexual battery

Charges were filed Thursday for sexual battery against a Culpeper County High School male student after a female student reported she had been threatened with a knife last week in a school classroom, Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover announced early Saturday.

According to the school division, a female student was the victim of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and was threatened with a knife by a male student.

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office investigated the report and charges were filed for sexual battery and related charges, Hoover said.

A social media post by the sheriff's office on Friday night stated the report alleged the aggravated sexual battery of a 14-year-old female by a 15-year-old male, both Culpeper County High School students.

According to the post, the female victim reported that the male had been pressuring her for sex. "He has repeatedly touched her inappropriately and she has told him to stop repeatedly," the post stated. "At one point when she tried to stop him, he produced a pocket knife, opened the blade and put it on her thigh, and said, 'You know what I can do.'"

As a result of the sheriff's investigation, petitions were issued for weapons possession on school property; abduction and sexual battery, the post said.