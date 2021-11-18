UPDATED: Crash involves school bus and train in Rockingham County

A crash involving a school bus and a train in Rockingham County left several children with non-life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police announced late Wednesday.

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 state police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 340 (S.E. Side Hwy.) and Route 649 (Island Ford Road) in Rockingham County.

A Rockingham County Public School bus was traveling east on Rt. 649 when it stopped at a stop sign, with the rear of the bus partially hanging over the nearby train tracks, state police said. The railroad crossing arms descended as a Norfolk Southern freight train approached. Though the train tried to stop, it was unable to do so in time and hit the back of the bus, according to police.

Four children on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara Regional Medical Hospital for treatment. According to police, 16 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The conductor and engineer were the only occupants on the freight train and neither were injured in the crash, police said.

The driver of the bus, James A. Kite, 70, of Elkton, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. Kite was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device railroad crossing sign, police said.

Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is conducting the investigation of the crash, which is ongoing, VSP said.