UPDATED: Culpeper Air Fest's thunderous spectacle to return this weekend

Ortmann and Randi Richards-Lutz, the school division’s Career and Technical Education director, expressed thanks to the classes’ coordinators and supporters.

“We are so fortunate to have this one-of-a-kind partnership between Culpeper County Public Schools and the Air Fest Foundation,” Richard-Lutz said. “What students learned this week, we can not replicate in the classroom, as it is an authentic, hands-on experience as the airport is bustling with its own activity.”

“Until this field trip, many students do not know we have our own airport and that in itself is quite a learning moment,” she added. “We hope that our students will come back with their families on Saturday to experience the Air Fest.”

The festival’s weeklong aviation journey culminates Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. when its gates open with a model-aircraft “buddy boxing” event hosted by the Culpeper Barnstormers. A radio-controlled jet will perform, and there will be a Hobby Hangar and radio-control demonstrations by a national champion.

Organizers canceled 2020’s Air Fest when they grew concerned about the odds of a fall spike in COVID-19 cases. “Without a vaccine currently available, we would not want to put anyone at risk at the largest annual gathering in Culpeper,” Chairman Nixon said then.

In 2019, thousands of people flocked to the 20th annual Culpeper Air Fest to enjoy its static aircraft displays, flyovers, food, antique planes and aviation chitchat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.